History

Go inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years

Published 14 Sept 2022, 16:20 BST
Man-made moat
The path of the Jinshui He (Golden River) snakes around the complex’s western and southern sides.
Photograph by Travel Pix, AWL Images
The Golden River within the Forbidden City
Photograph by Shutterstock
A bronze lion stands on each side of the pavilion stairs on the Golden River’s north bank.
Photograph by Jane Sweeney, AWL Images
