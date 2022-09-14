Go inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years - II

In March 1889 a grand celebration to announce the marriage of the Guangxu emperor and his bride Jingfen (the future Empress Longyu) was held at the Hall of Supreme Harmony. Like all rituals in the Forbidden City, hierarchy and rank dictated where people would stand to pay their respects to the newlyweds. More than 500 civil and military officials filled the courtyard outside, but princes and nobility gathered closest to the emperor’s throne. A marble walkway called the Imperial Way extended from the throne more than half a mile south to Tiananmen Gate. Only the emperor could walk upon it, but his officials proceeded alongside it to deliver a written proclamation of the marriage to the gate and read it to the public waiting outside the Forbidden City.

Bruce Morser , National Geographic Image Collection Photograph by