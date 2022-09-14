Go inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years – III

HistoryGo inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years – IIIPublished 14 Sept 2022, 16:12 BSTThe Dragon Throne is about 500 years old, carved entirely from rosewood, and finished with yellow lacquer. Seven steps lead up to it. Behind it, a large carved wooden screen with five hinged panels protected the emperor from evil influences from the north.Photograph by ShutterstockThis bronze sculpture at the Hall of Supreme Harmony of a turtle is a reminder that the animal, along with the dragon, the phoenix, and the tiger, is one of China's most revered creatures.Photograph by Stephen McCorkell, AlamyView other months ChinaHistoryModern HistoryAsiaEarth