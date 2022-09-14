History

Go inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years – III

Published 14 Sept 2022, 16:12 BST
Imperial power
The Dragon Throne is about 500 years old, carved entirely from rosewood, and finished with yellow lacquer. Seven steps lead up to it. Behind it, a large carved wooden screen with five hinged panels protected the emperor from evil influences from the north.
Photograph by Shutterstock
This bronze sculpture at the Hall of Supreme Harmony of a turtle is a reminder that the animal, along with the dragon, the phoenix, and the tiger, is one of China's most revered creatures.
Photograph by Stephen McCorkell, Alamy
View other months
  • China
  • History
  • Modern History
  • Asia
  • Earth

You might also like

History and Civilisation
China kept this 800-year-old shipwreck a secret for decades - II
History and Civilisation
China kept this 800-year-old shipwreck a secret for decades - I
History and Civilisation
7 cemeteries with views to die for
History and Civilisation
This Renaissance 'superdome' took more than 100 years to build
History and Civilisation
How Roman gladiators got ready to rumble - II

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved