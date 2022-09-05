Meet fantastic beasts created by ‘painting’ with light

ScienceMeet fantastic beasts created by ‘painting’ with lightPublished 5 Sept 2022, 10:03 BSTPearson made this photo at a creek in California’s Big Sur and titled it “Luminous Tentacles.” Octopuses are challenging to depict, he says, “because of how many different appendages there are and getting all the proportions accurate.”Photograph by DariustwinFor several years Pearson has tried to make a Spinosaurus as successful as this one from 2014, which appears to be walking on water in Ventura, California. “It was an amazing feeling to look at this on the back of the camera screen,” he says. “All the stars aligned.”Photograph by DariustwinTides and timing were critical for this seahorse image in San Diego. “A little after sunset during nautical twilight, you get ‘blue hour,’ and you only get about 15 minutes of perfect long-exposure light-painting conditions,” Pearson says.Photograph by DariustwinA colorful widow spider creeps across Death Valley. “I wanted to use the salt flat’s naturally occurring weblike formations on the lowest point in North America,” says Pearson.Photograph by DariustwinA southern sea otter strikes a pose in San Simeon, California. Pearson says he painted this image as a tribute to the “adorable” marine mammal, nearly wiped out by the fur trade in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today conservation organizations estimate that around 3,000 of them remain in the wild.Photograph by DariustwinView other months AnimalsLightPhotographyPhotography TechniquesSciencePhysical SciencesPhysicsRadiation