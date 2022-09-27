The wild British birds under threat from avian flu
Some of the UK's most iconic seabirds have been hit by the largest outbreak of the H5N1 virus in UK history.
Northern gannets gather on Bass Rock, in the Firth of Forth. Scotland's seabird colonies are of global importance to species populations; Unfortunately, the density of their colonies make the spread of any pathogen easier during nesting season.
According to the RSPB, the UK hosts 56% of the world's Northern gannet population during breeding seasons – with 46% found in Scottish colonies. They take a long time to reach maturity, so population declines amongst chicks and breeding-age birds can have a catastrophic impact on populations.
A great skua, photographed at the Hermaness National Nature Reserve, Unst, Shetland. Great skua also have large populations in the UK, with 60% of the global population nesting in Scotland. These birds were found with H5N1 in late summer 2021 prior to their migration to Africa; with their return to Scotland, according to the RSPB scientists were 'not expecting to find great skuas again sick and dying' from H5N1 this year.
The puffin, probably the UK's most iconic seabird, has also been hit – with young pufflings amongst some 3,000 dead birds collected for incineration following an outbreak this summer on the important nesting site of the Farne Islands. Also found in the cleanup was an Arctic tern which, according to The Guardian, had flown the return trip between the Farne Islands and Antarctica eight times during its lifetime, covering 144,000 miles.
Sandwich terns pictured on Coquet Island, off the coast of Northumberland. A migratory species found across the UK, the population trends of these birds are erratic, and reliant largely on protected colonies such as Coquet Island during the summer.
Barnacle geese are a migratory species that winters in the UK, most notably in the Solway Firth and the Isle of Islay. The outbreak of H5N1 has killed, according to reports, a third of the barnacle goose population of the Solway, which typically migrates from Svalbard.
A guillemot coming in to land at a colony in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Large numbers of this seabird are found in 'city' colonies around the UK, and have been impacted significantly by the current bird flu outbreak. A mass chick die-off was found at St Abbs in Scotland on 21 June.