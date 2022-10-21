Dante's 'Inferno' is a journey to hell and back

Dante uses the damned as a means to voice his opinions on the politics and society of his time. The encounters inspire a range of emotions in the poet: affection, pity, and even humor. The works of 19th-century artist Gustave Doré make these encounters all the more vivid. In this illustration, one of the damned, Pope Nicholas III, mistakes Dante's voice for that of the then-living Pope Boniface VIII. Nicholas thus prophesies he will join him in Hell after his death.

White Images , Scala, Florence Photograph by