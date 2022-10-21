Dante's 'Inferno' is a journey to hell and back
Dante uses the damned as a means to voice his opinions on the politics and society of his time. The encounters inspire a range of emotions in the poet: affection, pity, and even humor. The works of 19th-century artist Gustave Doré make these encounters all the more vivid. In this illustration, one of the damned, Pope Nicholas III, mistakes Dante's voice for that of the then-living Pope Boniface VIII. Nicholas thus prophesies he will join him in Hell after his death.
In Hell’s seventh circle fire rains down on a desert of burning sand. Here, Dante affectionately greets his former schoolteacher Brunetto Latini, who had believed in Dante’s abilities. Despite his mentor’s position, Dante shows him tenderness and respect: “[I]n my mind is fixed ... / ... the dear and good paternal image / Of you, when in the world from hour to hour // You taught me how a man becomes eternal.”
Dante places Count Ugolino della Gherardesca, a Ghibelline who later allied with the Guelphs, in the deepest circle of Hell among the traitors. He tells Dante how, imprisoned in the Tower of the Muda in Pisa along with his children, he watched them die and implies that he then devoured their bodies. As he speaks, he gnaws the skull of the archbishop who decreed his terrible death.
