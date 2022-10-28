This artist's animal paintings bridge a gap between photography and reality
Published 28 Oct 2022, 16:36 BST
‘Broken”, an image of an African elephant, which recently sold at auction for $24,000 (£20,000) with all funds donated to conservation work in Africa.
Art by Sophie Green
'Majesty', a portrait of an African lion.
Art by Sophie Green
'Out of the Darkness,’ Green's portrait of a black panther.
Art by Sophie Green
'Plight of the flightless', an image of juvenile penguins on a melting Antarctic ice floe.
Art by Sophie Green
'Sibheke', Green's portrait of an African white rhino and calf.
Art by Sophie Green