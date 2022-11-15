15 iconic images from the National Geographic archive
Published 1 Nov 2022, 10:22 GMT
In 2011, the Zetas cartel, inflamed by an American drug operation and seeking revenge against members believed to be informants, rampaged through Allende and neighbouring towns near the Texas border, killing at least one hundred. For this stricken community, the Day of the Dead holiday, when Mexicans parade in honor of their ancestors, has taken on extra poignancy.
Photograph by Kirsten Luce
In his “Day to Night” series, photographer Stephen Wilkes creates layered images recording the progression of time across a single landscape. In Serengeti National Park, he and his assistant spent 26 continuous hours perched on a platform 18 feet above a watering hole, recording moments manually. A selection from the resulting 2,200 frames were then painstakingly pieced together into a composite showing night giving way to day.
Photograph by Stephen Wilkes
A panda keeper in Wolong, Sichuan Province, dons a panda suit to perform a health check on a cub in an attempt to shelter the captive-bred bear from human presence in preparation for life in the wild. Labelled endangered in 1990, the panda’s wild population has almost doubled after 30 years of government recovery efforts.
Photograph by Ami Vitale
Bold colors frame the eye of an Edward’s fig parrot, photographed at Loro Parque Fundación in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands. The striking forest dweller eats fruit (including figs), nectar, and possibly insects and is comfortable living near human settlements on its native island of New Guinea.
Photograph by Joël Sartore
Summertime bathers wade in the waters of Lake Urmia, now colored reddish pink by salt-loving bacteria and algae. Tourists from across Iran came for generations, but the number of visitors fell when the lake began to shrink in the 1980s. Recently, the lake level has had a resurgence, but it is now roughly half of its historic size.
Photograph by Newsha Tavakolian
The photographer planned to cover a wedding in the Red Sea Mountains but first had to find fuel. She lost her way, then once she was on the right path, rain began to pour. But as skies cleared and dancing began, each man competing for the highest leap, “I was reminded of how a place can reveal itself to you through the kindness of strangers—and a little luck.”
Photograph by Nichole Sobecki
Wearing a curtain and a cardboard crown, Kristina Khudi becomes the “tundra princess” in the Nenets camp near the Kara Sea. For centuries, reindeer herders in Russia’s Arctic have migrated 800 miles a year. But they now face modern obstacles in their long journey: climate change and a giant natural gas field.
Photograph by Evgenia Arbugaeva
In a shelter in Vrindavan, known as a “city of widows,” Lalita, right, bears the cropped hair and white wrap her culture once considered obligatory for widowhood. Shelter manager Ranjana, a much younger widow, is less constrained by traditional customs. The death of a husband can mean exile and abuse, but bereaved women are beginning to fight back.
Photograph by Amy Toensing
Mountaineers near the top of the 26,360-foot Gasherbrum II peak in the Karakoram Range at sunset. On their descent, the climbers, including the photographer, were buried by a grade 4 avalanche and narrowly escaped with their lives. The resulting trauma has inspired Cory Richards to speak compellingly about the importance of mental health.
Photograph by Cory Richards
Discovered a century ago, the tomb of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun was filled with riches—including the royal mummy—unimaginable at the time. Carved into the quartzite stone sarcophagus surrounding the king’s coffins are four deities intended to protect the young pharaoh’s body.
Photograph by Paolo Verzone
Hunter Larry Lucas Kaleak listens for the sounds of passing bearded seals and bowhead whales in the vibrations of a skin boat’s wooden paddle in the water. The Indigenous Inupiat of Alaska spend weeks camping on Arctic sea ice, waiting for migrating whales. But as global warming accelerates ice melt, it threatens the tribe’s 4,000-year-old tradition.
Photograph by Kiliii Yüyan
With California’s Yosemite Valley far below, Alex Honnold free solos—which means climbing without ropes or safety gear—the 3,000-foot southwest face of El Capitan. Before he accomplished the feat on June 3, 2017, Honnold had spent nearly a decade thinking about the climb and more than a year and a half planning and training for it.
Photograph by Jimmy Chin
A humpback cow and calf are joined by two males in the Cook Islands. Males escort females with calves in hopes that they will be the next ones to mate with the mothers. Calves emit soft, whisper-like squeaks. Adult males sing in low, guttural moans and high-pitched whoops and screeches.
Photograph by Brian Skerry