How King Tut conquered pop culture - I
Published 2 Nov 2022, 12:25 GMT
A brooch from 1935 took inspiration from the limestone statue of an ancient Egyptian woman named Nofret.
Photograph by Pierre Vauthey, Sygma, Sygma via Getty Images
Tut’s treasures inspired the decorated cuffs of these kid gloves, created for a stylish woman.
Photograph by Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford
A necklace created in France in 1924 ends in a pendant displaying the goddess Ma’at.
Photograph by Private Collection, Photo © Christie’s Images, Bridgeman Images
