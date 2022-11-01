How King Tut conquered pop culture - II
Published 2 Nov 2022, 12:26 GMT
Tut’s discovery had a huge impact on popular culture around the world. English actress Evelyn Laye played Egyptian royalty on the London stage in Cleopatra, a musical comedy from 1925.
Photograph by MacGregor, Topical Press Agency, Getty Images
A Tut-themed collectible card advertises a British company’s meat extract that was sold in France.
Photograph by Image courtesy of Susan Blair
The discovery of Tut's tomb was featured on the cover of a Sunday magazine published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Photograph by Image courtesy of De Agostini, Getty Images
A tourist brochure from 1923 peddled the allure of ancient wonders. Many visitors traveled by boat from Cairo to Luxor, the town near Tut’s tomb.
Photograph by Image courtesy of Jim Heimann Collection, Getty Images