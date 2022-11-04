Inside the Horn of Africa’s hunger crisis
Published 4 Nov 2022, 12:01 GMT
Sokorey Mustafa holds her severely malnourished one-year-old, Dahabar Noor, after arriving at the Sahal Macalin Stabilisation Centre in Baidoa, Somalia.
Mohamed Osman Weheliye, an emergency care physician, checks on one-year-old Amino Hilowle as his mother, Kalamo Hassan Abdi, looks on. The facility, supported by Save the Children, provides care for the severely malnourished.
A health worker measures the arm of severely malnourished two-year-old Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, at a mobile health unit in Baidoa, Somalia.
