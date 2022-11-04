Environment and Conservation

Inside the Horn of Africa’s hunger crisis

Published 4 Nov 2022, 12:01 GMT
Sokorey Mustafa holds her severely malnourished one-year-old, Dahabar Noor, after arriving at the Sahal Macalin Stabilisation ...

Sokorey Mustafa holds her severely malnourished one-year-old, Dahabar Noor, after arriving at the Sahal Macalin Stabilisation Centre in Baidoa, Somalia.

Photograph by Lynsey Addario, National Geographic

Mohamed Osman Weheliye, an emergency care physician, checks on one-year-old Amino Hilowle as his mother, Kalamo Hassan Abdi, looks on. The facility, supported by Save the Children, provides care for the severely malnourished.

Photograph by Lynsey Addario, National Geographic
A health worker measures the arm of severely malnourished two-year-old Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, at a mobile health unit in Baidoa, Somalia.
Photograph by Lynsey Addario, National Geographic
View other months
  • Climate Change
  • Drought
  • Environment and Conservation
  • Photo Stories
  • War
  • Disasters
  • Environmental Concerns
  • History
  • Natural Disasters and Hazards
  • Photography
  • Violence

You might also like

Environment and Conservation
See the remarkable richness of life in Europe’s old-growth forests
Environment and Conservation
Experts fear Germany’s deadly floods are a glimpse into climate future
Environment and Conservation
Climate change has finally caught up to this Alaska village
Environment and Conservation
Can Israel and Jordan cooperate to save the dying Dead Sea? - 1
Environment and Conservation
Pictures: Climate Change and Water Woes Drove ISIS Recruiting in Iraq

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved