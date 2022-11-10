History

Inspiring images capture the joy of amateur football around the world

From grassroots clubs to spontaneous kickabouts on the street, ice – or battlefield – football has been bringing people together for centuries.

Published 10 Nov 2022, 13:14 GMT
Girls participate in an education and soccer training provided by a non-profit which works with girls ...

Girls participate in an education and soccer training provided by a non-profit which works with girls from socially and economically disadvantaged families in rural Jharkhand, India.

Photograph by Stephanie Sinclair, National Geographic Image Collection

Playing football on the ice during Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated Imperial Trans Antarctic Expedition, 1916. Shackleton's ship Endurance can be seen in the background.

Photograph by Royal Geographical Society / Alamy

Children playing street football on Long Row, Blaenllechau, Rhondda Fach, South Wales, 1984. 

Photograph by Robin Weaver / Alamy

Football players compete in a semi-final game on a field built on the edge of a mountain peak in Shahristan district, Daykundi, Afghanistan.

Photograph by Kiana Hayeri

Crews of a whaling boat and the factory vessel "Jan Wellem" during a football match while a shore leave at South Georgia, 1930s.

Photograph by mauritius images GmbH / Alamy

Young boys play football in the street in Narsaq, South Greenland.

Photograph by Bjarki Reyr / Alamy

TC

Photograph by ANDREA FRAZZETTA , National Geographic Image Collection

Children play a game of football in a field at the foot of the HImalayas, Kashmir, 1921. 

 

 

Photograph by Maurice P. Dunlap

A student practises football skills in the street, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photograph by Cultura Creative RF / Alamy

British and German soldiers play football in No Man's Land, Western Front, 1914. The game was one of several unofficial local ceasefires during the Christmas period, when gifts were exchanged, hospitality extended and games played. It became known as the 'Christmas Truce.' 

Photograph by Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

Haitian migrants play football at a camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

Photograph by Victoria Razo, National Geographic Image Collection
View other months
  • Football
  • History
  • People and Culture
  • Sports
  • Recreation
  • Travel and Adventure

You might also like

History and Civilisation
My lunch with Prince Philip
History and Civilisation
Scotland's thunder road: Seeking history and humanity on the trail to Cape Wrath
History and Civilisation
How Roman gladiators got ready to rumble - II
History and Civilisation
Historic images show the centuries-long struggle for Afghanistan
History and Civilisation
Life of a river: evocative photos frame the Thames as an artery of culture

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved