Inspiring images capture the joy of amateur football around the world
From grassroots clubs to spontaneous kickabouts on the street, ice – or battlefield – football has been bringing people together for centuries.
Girls participate in an education and soccer training provided by a non-profit which works with girls from socially and economically disadvantaged families in rural Jharkhand, India.
Playing football on the ice during Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated Imperial Trans Antarctic Expedition, 1916. Shackleton's ship Endurance can be seen in the background.
Children playing street football on Long Row, Blaenllechau, Rhondda Fach, South Wales, 1984.
Football players compete in a semi-final game on a field built on the edge of a mountain peak in Shahristan district, Daykundi, Afghanistan.
Crews of a whaling boat and the factory vessel "Jan Wellem" during a football match while a shore leave at South Georgia, 1930s.
Young boys play football in the street in Narsaq, South Greenland.
TC
Children play a game of football in a field at the foot of the HImalayas, Kashmir, 1921.
A student practises football skills in the street, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
British and German soldiers play football in No Man's Land, Western Front, 1914. The game was one of several unofficial local ceasefires during the Christmas period, when gifts were exchanged, hospitality extended and games played. It became known as the 'Christmas Truce.'
Haitian migrants play football at a camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.