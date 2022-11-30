It took a village to build Europe’s Gothic cathedrals
Published 1 Dec 2022
Built over a Romanesque crypt, the cathedral’s choir at its eastern end was rebuilt in the Gothic style following a fire in 1174. It is the first major Gothic structure in England.
Siena Cathedral is known for its multi-hued marble exterior. Its unfinished nave expansion is a reminder that not all Gothic projects were brought to completion.
In the early 14th century, the plan was to extend Girona’s Romanesque cathedral with three Gothic-style naves. Later, these were adapted into one exceptionally wide nave.
Construction began in 1248, after a previous church burned down, but the cathedral was not completed until the 1800s, when its twin spires were added.
