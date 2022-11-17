Jane Austen never wed, but she knew how to play the marriage game
Published 17 Nov 2022, 17:54 GMT
Jane Austen’s beloved 1813 novel depicts the troubles of a rural English family of the gentry class in the early 19th century. It opens with a famous line: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” The couples in the novel, of which an early edition is pictured, embody Austen’s attitudes toward courtship in the Regency period. Some are partnerships based on affection; others are more practical. She also shows what can happen to those who marry without careful consideration.
Photograph by British Library, Aurimages
Mr. Darcy is a gentleman and heir to a great fortune. He reluctantly attends dances and gatherings with his friend Mr. Bingley, appearing proud and aloof. But he cannot help falling in love with Elizabeth Bennet, daughter of a relatively poor gentleman. Elizabeth rejects Darcy’s first marriage proposal indignantly, shown in this 1908 illustration by A. Wallis Mills, but grows to love him, realizing that Darcy’s reserve reflects his fine character, not snobbery or pride. The two are well-matched and marry for love.
William Collins is Mr. Bennet’s cousin and heir to Longbourn, the entailed Bennet estate. Pedantic and pompous, he serves as an Anglican clergyman on the estate of his patron, Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Mr. Darcy’s aunt. Mr. Collins first asks Elizabeth to marry him, and she flatly rejects him. Her friend Charlotte Lucas accepts Mr. Collins’s proposal in A. Wallis Mills's illustration, but she is clear-eyed that this match is for security and stability, not for love.
Mr. Bennet is a country gentleman who enjoys a comfortable life. Having married his wife for her youth and beauty, he has long grown tired of her whims and neglects family affairs to pursue his own interests, particularly his books. Mr. Bennet has a laissez-faire attitude toward their daughters’ education and does not share Mrs. Bennet’s obsession with securing suitable husbands for their girls. Worst of all, he ignores the silly flirtations of the two youngest girls, shown here with him in an A. Willis Mills's illustration, which nearly ruins the family’s reputation.