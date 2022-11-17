Jane Austen never wed, but she knew how to play the marriage game

Jane Austen’s beloved 1813 novel depicts the troubles of a rural English family of the gentry class in the early 19th century. It opens with a famous line: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” The couples in the novel, of which an early edition is pictured, embody Austen’s attitudes toward courtship in the Regency period. Some are partnerships based on affection; others are more practical. She also shows what can happen to those who marry without careful consideration.

Photograph by British Library , Aurimages