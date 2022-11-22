Science

To uncover the secrets of longevity, Chris Hemsworth put his body on the line

Published 22 Nov 2022, 11:54 GMT
Wearing an MIT-designed suit that replicates aging by limiting movement and dulling the senses, Hemsworth spent three days in a retirement community. Listening to people whose deaths were imminent, he said, was a lesson “in many ways of health and wellness but, most importantly, in how to live a beautiful life.”
Photograph by CRAIG PARRY, National Geographic for Disney+
“That was tense,” Chris Hemsworth acknowledged after working through stress by swimming with wrists and ankles trussed, at the Sydney Aquatic Center. Such fraught situations taught the actor not to panic.
Photograph by CRAIG PARRY, National Geographic for Disney+
Giving up his smartphone meant Hemsworth had to find his way, old school: He read maps before hiking into the Northern Tablelands of New South Wales. And he memorized routes—stimulating the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center—to avoid getting lost in Australia’s largest highland area.
Photograph by CRAIG PARRY, National Geographic for Disney+
  • Ageing
  • Death
  • Diseases
  • Science
  • Biology
  • Health
  • People and Culture

