Can ageing be cured? Scientists are giving it a try

To understand ageing, researchers look for clues in animals, such as those studied by the 51-year-old Amboseli Baboon Research Project (ABRP) in Kenya. As part of that work, Benard Oyath and Jackson Warutere prepare to take blood and other samples from Olduvai, who was tranquilised and then released back to the wild. The project’s scientists have found that baboons with strong social connections in adulthood can recover from harmful health effects of a stressful childhood.