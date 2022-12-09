Christmas from Above reveals seasonal spectacle like you’ve never seen it before

Nothing lights up the night like Christmas – and the best place to appreciate the scale of its spectacle is definitely from above. It’s also the trickiest perspective to achieve for those of us lacking wings or a pilot’s license, which makes new show Europe From Above: Christmas, a one-off special coming to the National Geographic channel, such a seasonal treat.

Taking the blend of cultural insight and spectacle that makes Europe From Above so absorbing, this seasonal special takes to the skies to observe countries across the continent who put their own unique spin on Christmas celebrations.

