Photo story: going vegan in Tel Aviv

To the south of the city, near the winding sandstone streets and the historic port of Old Jaffa, Michelangelo Cafe attracts a well-dressed clientele with great coffee and simple, plant-based cuisine. Its Jaffa-style breakfast consists of a fluffy omelette of quinoa, tofu and mushroom, a selection of salads and dips — including tahini, cashew labneh and garlic cashew cream — and a sweet date ball. The freshly baked vegan pastries and ma’amoul biscuits — made with semolina flour, dates and walnuts — are similarly popular.



Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)



