This museum is trash—literally
Published 19 Dec 2022, 12:16 GMT
The origins of the “Il Gobbo (the hunchback)” plastic artifact, likely from the early 1960s, remains a mystery despite crowdsourcing among Archeoplastica fans on Facebook and Instagram.Photograph by Enzo Suma, Archaeoplastica
A bottle of eye drops from the early 1970s.Photograph by Enzo Suma, Archaeoplastica
A refillable bottle of perfumed powder, likely from the late 1950s or early 1960s, is likely one of the oldest items in the Archeoplastica collection.Photograph by Enzo Suma, Archaeoplastica
Polivetro was a popular glass cleaner from the 1960s-1970s that still washes up on the shores of Puglia, Italy.Photograph by Enzo Suma, Archaeoplastica