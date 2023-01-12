Japan confronts a stark reality: a nation of old people - I

Hiromu Inada, 89, trains at a gym in Chiba, on Tokyo Bay. He has competed in 66 triathlons since he turned 70. In 2018 Inada became the oldest triathlete to finish an Ironman World Championship. He works out daily, preparing for this year’s competition. “Even if I think something might not be possible, I try it,” he says, “and surprisingly it turns out to be possible.”