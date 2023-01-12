Japan confronts a stark reality: a nation of old people - II
Published 12 Jan 2023, 16:51 GMT
The Kotobukicho area of Yokohama was once home to young day laborers who lived in small rooms. Today about 3,000 people over 65 years old live alone in cheap lodgings, relying on the government to pay for their health care. Almost two decades ago, Osamu Yamanaka opened a clinic in the downtrodden area. “They don’t want to be in a home,” the 67-year-old physician says. “They’re used to being independent.”Photograph by Noriko Hayashi
Yamanaka, who makes house calls to see his older patients, typically climbs the stairs, carrying his father’s old medical satchel. On this day, Yamanaka came across a patient, Yasunari Mutaguchi, who’s 68, and waited for him to pass by to make sure he was OK.Photograph by Noriko Hayashi
Yamanaka checks on 74-year-old Kiichi Takahashi. For older people to live with peace of mind, regardless of their economic circumstances, Yamanaka says there are three essential needs: a place where they feel they belong, a purpose in life, and a sense of self-esteem.Photograph by Noriko Hayashi
Visiting Minoru Tanaka, who is 85, Yamanaka checks his health. When his patients near the end of their lives, he not only provides medical care but talks with them about how they want to spend their last days. Sometimes he even accompanies them on outings to fulfill their final wishes. The doctor plans to continue his work for as long as he can. “I have no reason to stop.”Photograph by Noriko Hayashi