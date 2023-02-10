Photography

See the extraordinary splendour of ordinary chemicals

Published 10 Feb 2023, 16:53 GMT
PR-MJ8857-Crystals-03.2023-ascorbic acid
When dissolved in water and then dried, ascorbic acid can form pendant shapes.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
“This metallic golden appearance I have found extremely rare,” Woitschikowski says.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
Carbamide, also known as urea, makes a neon tableau reminiscent of raindrops on a mountain range.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
Another photo of urea looks quite different. The crystals absorb and reflect polarized light in myriad ways.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
A sweep of acetaminophen, often sold as Tylenol, is set off by the dark blue of a polarized filter.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
Factors including temperature and crystallization time can affect the images, such as this one of phthalic acid.
Photograph by Peter Woitschikowski
  • Arts
  • Chemistry
  • Photography
  • People and Culture
  • Physical Sciences
  • Science

