The legend of Area 51—and why it still fascinates us - 1

At the Roswell UFO festival in New Mexico, one of the largest in the United States, contestants in the annual alien costume contest present their final looks to the judges. More than 15,000 people attended the 2017 festival, which marked the 70th anniversary of the Roswell incident. In 1994, the U.S. Air Force revealed that a nuclear surveillance weather balloon crashed near Roswell in 1947.

Photograph by Jennifer Emerling