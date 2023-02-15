The legend of Area 51—and why it still fascinates us - 1
Published 15 Feb 2023, 09:35 GMT
High school students wear matching alien masks in downtown Roswell, New Mexico during their spring break in 2017.Photograph by Jennifer Emerling
Three would-be-aliens prepare to walk in the 2018 UFO Festival Light Parade in Roswell, New Mexico. The trio spent three months building their custom spaceship with their father.Photograph by Jennifer Emerling
Owners paint an otherworldly scene onto their pooch for the pet costume contest, part of the 2018 UFO festival in McMinnville, Oregon.Photograph by Jennifer Emerling
At the Roswell UFO festival in New Mexico, one of the largest in the United States, contestants in the annual alien costume contest present their final looks to the judges. More than 15,000 people attended the 2017 festival, which marked the 70th anniversary of the Roswell incident. In 1994, the U.S. Air Force revealed that a nuclear surveillance weather balloon crashed near Roswell in 1947.Photograph by Jennifer Emerling
