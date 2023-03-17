Meet the residents of Sun City—where aging is actually fun
Published 17 Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT
A swimmer prepares to dive into the pool for a relay event hosted in Sun City during the 2010 Arizona Senior Olympics.Photograph by Kendrick Brinson
Nearly a hundred players compete in Sun City at the Arizona Mixed Rinks lawn bowling tournament in 2010. Over the years the event has drawn participants from Sun City, the West Coast, Florida, and Canada.Photograph by Kendrick Brinson
At the NextGen Club’s Halloween party in 2017, John and Carla Dykema dress as Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King to honor the 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match. NextGen began as a club for residents 70 and under but now welcomes all ages.Photograph by Kendrick Brinson
Members of the Sun City Players Community Theater (foreground) and the Tip Top Dance Club (rear) wait in a staging area before joining a parade in March 2010 to mark the community’s 50th anniversary.Photograph by Kendrick Brinson
At a Sun City Poms rehearsal for a 2013 holiday show in Glendale, Arizona, dancers display their musicality and flexibility. The group performed at 75 events in 2022.Photograph by Kendrick Brinson