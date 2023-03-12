Photo story: the Nepalese honey hunters facing some of the largest bees in the world

Purna Bahadur Gurung, left, has been a honey hunter since the age of 17. He became the leader, or main guru, of his honey-hunting group after the death of its previous leader.

While he no longer directly participates in the harvest, he still travels with the team every year to train the younger members. As their leader and the most experienced person in the group, Purna performs the puja, or worshipping ceremony, using the knowledge passed down to him by the former guru.