Photography

Portraits of ants, in parts

Published 10 Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT
Cataglyphis bicolor, North Africa
Cataglyphis bicolor, North Africa
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
A Dorylus species, Africa and Asia
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
Diacamma rugosum, Southeast Asia
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
Cataulacus granulatus, Southeast Asia
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
Dorylus mayri, West Africa
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
An abdomen of Myrmecia gulosa, eastern Australia
Photograph by Eduard Florin Niga
  • Ants
  • Insects
  • Macro Photography
  • Photography
  • Animals
  • Invertebrates

