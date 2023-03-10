Portraits of ants, in parts

PhotographyPortraits of ants, in partsPublished 10 Mar 2023, 10:07 GMTCataglyphis bicolor, North AfricaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaA Dorylus species, Africa and AsiaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaDiacamma rugosum, Southeast AsiaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaCataulacus granulatus, Southeast AsiaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaDorylus mayri, West AfricaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaAn abdomen of Myrmecia gulosa, eastern AustraliaPhotograph by Eduard Florin NigaView other months AntsInsectsMacro PhotographyPhotographyAnimalsInvertebrates