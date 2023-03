Tim and Fuzz take a trip back in time when they take on a tatty 1986 Rover SD1. The car was once the pride and joy of landscape gardener Darren who won awards with it at car shows. Sadly, when tragedy struck, Darren’s beloved car ended up out of sight and out of mind, rotting away in a dirty lock up. Can Car S.O.S come to the rescue? Features legendary TV host and fellow car fanatic, Jay Leno.

Premiere Thursday 16th March, 8pm.