How a new frost-resistant grape could make British red wine come of age

“It’s a game changer for the wine industry. It could be the golden nugget.” Julien Lecourt is strolling between the rows of his vineyard, stroking the bright green leaves and baby grapes as he passes by. He believes his precious crops – a relatively new Swiss variety of grape called Divico – are on the cusp of revolutionising English red wine.

The lion’s share of wine grapes grown on this island of ours end up as sparkling or white wine. Currently, around two per cent (according to industry association WineGB) become red wine, and of that the majority is made from the Pinot Noir variety.

Now Lecourt and his colleagues at a horticultural research centre in Kent have brought a new grape to the table. For the last few years they have been experimenting with Divico, a variety which has a good tolerance for frost and a strong resistance to fungus, making it perfect for England’s cold springs and wet autumns.

There are over ten thousand grape varieties grown on Earth, producing countless styles of wine. In cooler climates, viticulturists favour white wines. It’s in the temperate zones, where longer growing seasons allow red grapes to mature on the vine for longer, that most red wine is made. Pinot Noir and Divico, however, are two red varieties that can withstand the inclement weather of southern Britain.