Evolving globs of yeast may unlock mysteries of multicellular life

Life has several routes to evolving simple multicellularity, as seen with the snowflake yeast. But the real question is how to get stable clusters of cells numbering in the hundreds of thousands or more, says Harvard University palaeontologist Andy Knoll, an expert on the origins of multicellularity who wasn’t involved with the new study. Getting so many cells to stick together would have been a crucial step in the evolution of complex multicellular life—so Ratcliff looked for ways to grow bigger clusters of yeast.

Natural selection in a test tube

To get evolution working in the lab, Ratcliff and his colleagues grew the yeast in constantly shaking incubators to keep it mixed-up and moving. Every day, the researchers pulled a random tenth of the yeasty fluid out of a test tube and placed it in a fresh tube. The yeast clusters within this smaller sample were then left to settle to the bottom of the tube for five minutes. The bigger the yeast cluster, the faster it settled out.

The scientists used only the bottom of the settled yeast—that is, the biggest clusters—within each generation to seed the next generation. This procedure placed a huge evolutionary pressure on the yeast to make the biggest clusters possible.

But from 2012 and 2016, Ratcliff kept running into a wall. For the first couple months of an experimental run, the yeast clusters would get bigger, but then they would top out at only 300 to 400 cells. Ratcliff began to suspect that the system was self-limiting, somehow.

The key to providing the right evolutionary pressures to the yeast to get the clusters to grow bigger arrived when postdoctoral researcher G. Ozan Bozdag joined Ratcliff’s lab and suggested growing the yeast at different oxygen levels. Throughout life’s history, oxygen levels in Earth’s atmosphere have varied dramatically, with potentially significant effects on how and when multicellular life evolved. So Bozdag and Ratcliff ran the experiment with zero, partial, and full levels of oxygen.

The three-track experiment, which began at the end of 2016, used five replica lineages in each oxygen treatment. The clusters’ sizes grew gradually at first and stalled—until about 200 days into the experiment, when one of the no-oxygen lineages started to show a few clusters big enough to see with the naked eye. Then the other four lineages without oxygen grew visible clusters as well.

Bozdag thought the clusters were “just an accident, a chance event,” at first. But after running the experiment multiple times, he began to realise that “it wasn’t an accident—it was an outcome of natural selection.”

After 600 days, the yeast clusters that grew without oxygen expanded to contain an average of 450,000 cells each. The surprising result suggests that in the early days of multicellular life, oxygen may have been a hindrance to some developing organisms.

Cellular modifications

As the experiment continued to run, Bozdag and Ratcliff watched as the cells of the biggest clusters began to look more elongated, very different from their nearly spherical ancestors. The evolved clusters’ cells also had bigger points of contact to the cells that budded them, likely strengthening the clusters’ branches.