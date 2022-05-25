Next-gen weather station installed near Everest’s summit

On a postcard day in 2021, Tenzing Gyalzen Sherpa crested the Balcony, a windswept rest spot high on Mount Everest’s Southeast Ridge. In front of his crampons, half-buried in the hardened snow, were the remains of the world’s highest weather station.

When the station was first assembled and bolted to the rock, it looked like an elaborate backyard antenna festooned with bird-feeders and weathervanes. In reality, it was £24,000 of precision instruments designed to measure wind, humidity, temperature, solar radiation, and barometric pressure. Now, the mangled seven-foot-tall mast lay on its side, embedded in ice.

Tenzing, a 31-year-old electrician and mountain guide, removed his phone from his down suit and began taking pictures of the scene. The Balcony Station had stopped transmitting on January 20, 2020—seven months after it was installed. It was one of five automatic weather stations placed in May 2019 as part of a partnership between the National Geographic Society, Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, and the Nepal government, with funding from Rolex.

Kneeling in the snow next to the wrecked station, Tenzing removed a screwdriver and wrench from his pack and began to unfasten a small grey Pelican case that was bolted to the mast. In it was a data logger that contained the last data the station had collected before succumbing to the extreme conditions.

For climate scientists Tom Matthews and Baker Perry, co-leaders of the project, the readings the station broadcasted via satellite link have provided a trove of insights into the meteorological “hidden realm” of the world’s highest mountain and the surrounding Hindu Kush Himalaya. As the 2019 and 2020 data continue to be analysed, they're yielding surprising conclusions across a diverse field of studies, from human physiology to questions of long-term water supplies and seasonal crop cycles.

In particular, the stations have revealed that high-altitude snow and ice were disappearing much faster than previously assumed.

“The summit of Mount Everest may well be the sunniest place on earth,” Matthews says. When all that energy is reflected or absorbed into the mountain’s surface, it causes solid ice to transform directly to vapour, producing significant losses of the ice mass—even at temperatures well below zero.

“Effectively, there’s more melting going on than we knew at high altitude, which affects our estimates of how much snow there is," Matthews explains. "And that can cascade into estimates of how sensitive glaciers are to temperature change.”

From the weather stations' data, the team also gleaned new information relevant to the hundreds of mountaineers who come to Everest every year. For example, Matthews discovered that the amount of oxygen available to climbers on the upper slopes varies considerably with the weather.

Altogether, the network was gathering information that could directly impact not only the lives of mountaineers and Sherpas, but also the 1.6 billion people who rely on fresh water from the region—until its components began to fail.

At about the same time the Balcony Station stopped transmitting, the wind sensors below it—at the next highest station, on the South Col—went offline as well. “We saw a gust of about 150-odd-miles an hour right before, so there’s no wondering what happened,” Matthews says.

But before the technology could be repaired, COVID halted all activity on the south side of Mount Everest in 2020. And so it wasn’t until last year that Tenzing and another Sherpa could finally visit the Everest network for its first official maintenance.

At the lower stations, they installed new sensors, replaced batteries, and inspected fittings and bolts. Tenzing then proceeded up to the Balcony Station to assess the damage and retrieve its data logger.

But he wasn’t done. The team was already planning the mangled equipment's replacement, an improved weather station, and Tenzing was to survey a new, higher location for it. He continued upward until he reached Bishop Rock, a landmark named for Barry Bishop, a member of the first U.S. expedition to summit Everest, in 1963 (and a former National Geographic editor). At 8,810 meters, it's about 50 vertical meters below the summit—and the planned site for the new highest station.

Weather station test lab

The term “automated weather station” is a bit of a misnomer since every weather station must be regularly maintained by human technicians. Against the weather, any moving part will eventually fail.

Ask Keith Garrett. As director of technology at the Mount Washington Weather Observatory in New Hampshire, Garrett maintains a network of 18 automated weather stations across the White Mountains. Sitting in the trajectory of three major storm tracks and only 100 miles from the North Atlantic, Mount Washington routinely records winds in excess of 100 miles an hour during more than 100 days a year.

“We’ll see temperature sensors ripped clean off, with the radiation shield shattered,” Garrett says. “Pretty much, I’m trying to think of something that has not broken.”

All this made Mount Washington an ideal testing ground for the team building version two of the Everest weather stations.