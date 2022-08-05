Humans are not prepared for a pandemic caused by fungal infections

When the 48-year-old longtime smoker came to Shmuel Shoham, an infectious diseases expert at Johns Hopkins, she was worried about cancer. The woman, who had received a liver transplant decades before, had been coughing and losing weight for months before seeking treatment. The pulmonologist on call biopsied one of the nodules dotting her lungs fearing a tumour. Instead he found Aspergillus, a common fungus—which occurs everywhere from compost piles to carpets to the local flower shop.

“I worry a lot about fungus because of the kind of patients I see,” says Shoham, who treats people with compromised immune systems who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic microbes like fungi. But lately, fungi have been popping up more often in clinical settings. In India, for example, a perfect storm of respiratory tract injuries, immune suppressing steroid treatments, and uncontrolled diabetes have led to a surge in COVID-19 patients contracting invasive, frequently deadly, black-mould fungal infections. Then there’s Candida auris, a virulent, blood-borne fungal infection which emerged out of nowhere to become a major human pathogen—one that’s resistant to multiple antifungals and that can colonise surfaces for months.

“What we worry about all the time in the fungal world, is fungi’s potential to cause human disease,” says Tom Chiller, a medical epidemiologist and chief of the Mycotic Diseases Branch at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. “There’s a lot of stuff out there we don’t even understand.”

Only about 120,000 of the five or so million fungal species have been identified—of that number, just several hundred are known to harm humans. At the same time, changes in the environment and climate, as well as fungicide overuse in agriculture, have helped to engineer a fitter microbe—capable of evading the limited arsenal humans possess to fight it.

While drug resistant bacteria like Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, have garnered the most attention, Chiller hopes to shine some of that spotlight on fungi too. “Fungi are here—we’re seeing them develop resistance and people are dying from these resistant infections.” Some estimates posit a mortality rate from invasive fungal infections of up to 50 percent, which translates, globally, to 1.6 million deaths and £5.9 billion in medical costs per year, though these figures are likely underestimates given the continuing challenges to accurately diagnose cases.

But why now, when fungi have long existed on the periphery of medicine? According to Chiller, several factors have pushed fungi to the forefront—among them, the microbes’ ability to evolve quickly, the rise of selective pressures forcing them to adapt, and a growing population of susceptible humans.

The wide world of fungi

The speed at which fungi evolve can be startling. Amelia Barber, a microbiologist at the Hans Knöll Institute in Germany, recalls the case of a cancer patient, whose skin dwelling fungal Candida glabrata infection acquired resistance to echinocandin—one of the three major classes of antifungals available—within days of treatment. “We think this organism was actually part of her microflora, and by giving prophylactic drugs to protect her, it was able to become resistant and propagate.”

When Barber genetically sequenced the patient’s fungal samples, taken 12 days apart, she noticed that the fungus had acquired both mutations previously known to endow echinocandin resistance as well as other new mutations. Barber guesses that these additional tweaks enabled the microbe to live in the bloodstream after it spread from the skin, where it normally resides.

“We hypothesised that the changes helped [the fungus] deal with a new nutrient environment and also stick down because there’s a lot of flow in the blood compared to the skin.” An unfortunate side effect? This also made the pathogen more virulent—better able to adhere to the host’s cells and releasing substances to dodge the body’s immune system.

This virulence is what makes invasive fungal infections so dangerous—as opposed to superficial varieties such as athlete’s foot or thrush. Rampaging fungi excrete toxins that destroy tissue, which they can then feed on—similar to the way they decompose organic matter as part of an ecosystem’s nutrient cycle. Like bacteria, fungi can cause organs to shut down through sepsis, an overreaction of the immune system to microbial attacks. Or they can form fungal balls that push aside organs. Resistance just makes things worse: mortality rates are 25 percent higher when an antifungal-resistant pathogen is involved.

The fungicide connection

Fungal pathogens represent a significant proportion—up to 80 percent—of all diseases affecting plants, destroying a third of the global crop yield per year. Blue mould, for example, which primarily attacks apples and pears, can propagate quickly through fruit, beginning with soft indentations in the flesh and ending with scattered green-blue spores along the surface. Forests across Europe and North America have been decimated by Dutch elm disease, a fungus spread with the aid of beetles. Overtaking the trees’ vascular system, the infection starves them of water until they wither and die.

But the liberal use of fungicides—the agricultural counterparts to medicinal anti-fungals for patients—in response to these threats have had unintended consequences.

Application of one common fungicide class, the azoles, for example, quadrupled in the past 10 years, says Marin Brewer, a plant pathologist at the University of Georgia. Analogous to antibiotic use in livestock, fungicide producers promote their product to farmers as a way to bump up crop yields, which leads to their overuse. And because fungicides often employ similar strategies to their pharmaceutical analogs, when fungi become immune to one, they also develop resistance to others.

Although this link had been long suspected, recently Brewer and her colleague, Michelle Momany, proved it by testing samples of patient-derived Aspergillus fumigatus—a fungus that can invade the lungs, forming balls of tangled fungal fibres, and from there, spread to other organs like the brain or kidneys.

Not only were these fungi resistant to azoles, which are used in both hospitals and fields, but also to Quinone outside Inhibitors (QoI), fungicides only used in agriculture. “There is no way that a patient would have a specifically agricultural fungicide-resistant fungal sample, unless that isolate spent time in an agricultural setting,” says Momany, a fungal biologist at the University of Georgia.

Momany became interested in fungi that were agricultural pests as well as pathogenic to humans while on a research sabbatical in the United Kingdom. There, she learned about the growing concern around azole resistance in Aspergillus patients in Europe. When she returned to the U.S., she attended a presentation on the azole-resistant fungal pathogens affecting watermelons given by one of Brewer’s students.

“That’s when we realised we had this intersection of human and plant fungal pathogens and azole resistance,” Momany says.

Similarly, Johanna Rhodes, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College in London, found that samples of azole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus from the environment were genetically similar to those taken from patients—indicating they came from a common source.

Scientists are still trying to get a handle on the prevalence of such cases. But one study found that azole-resistant fungal infections in the Netherlands increased from 0 percent in 1997 to 9.5 percent in 2016.

This is a big problem, since developing new antifungal drugs is a lengthy, expensive process, further complicated by the fact that humans and fungi share many genes and biological processes. So, what’s toxic to fungi often impacts us as well, says Momany. Developing drugs that kill fungi while leaving the human body intact—is challenging, and many years elapse between the introduction of new antifungals. Currently, there are only three main classes of antifungals that can be used in patients and several dozen fungicides, says Brewer.

