‘Lost’ plans show Britain was preparing for a moon landing in 1968. What happened?

AT THE TIME of writing only one country in the world has succeeded in getting a human being onto the surface of the Moon. The United States, of course, achieved this in 1969, returning five more times over the next three years – but since 1972 no human has set foot on the Earth’s sole planetary satellite.

It’s not through lack of trying. The Russians famously won the earliest victories in the Space Race when they got the first satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and then the first man in space – Yuri Gagarin – in 1961. They also did their best to get their feet on the Moon first, by developing a rocket, the N1; they also developed a command module and landing vehicle, with the aim of getting a single Cosmonaut onto the lunar surface. Unfortunately for the Soviets their rocket simply didn’t work. (Related: Look inside the hometown of Yuri Gagarin.)

But the Soviets and the Americans weren’t the only ones with their eyes set on the Moon. In 2019, papers were unearthed from a storeroom at the Stevenage site of the aviation and space giant Airbus. The site was formerly the home of the British aircraft and rocket manufacturer De Havilland, and provided tantalising evidence of plans for a secret and intricate British mission to the Moon dating from the 1950s.