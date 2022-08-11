Where art and science meet, there are dinosaurs. It can be a murky business.

Maidment worries that vital fossils will end up in collectors’ attics instead of under the gaze of scientists’ microscopes. She cites the example of the Maxberg Archaeopteryx, a rare fossil of the world’s first known feathered bird, unearthed in a German quarry in the 1950s, briefly studied by palaeontologists, but then stashed away at the home of its notoriously unyielding owner, Eduard Opitsch. When Opitsch died in 1991, the Archaeopteryx was nowhere to be found. Had it been destroyed, or stolen? Some even suggested it might have been entombed with its owner. Its whereabouts remain unknown.

Maidment explains that, in the UK, there are no laws restricting fossil collection, only guidelines. “It’s all down to the landowner,” she says. “In places where we have erosion of the cliffs, and fossils coming out onto the beach, anybody can pick them up.” In theory, should anyone dig up a complete Baryonyx or Iguanadon skeleton in their back garden, they would be free to keep it for themselves.

Nonetheless, she certainly doesn’t wish to discourage amateur collectors from fossil hunting. “They’re playing a vital role. If amateur enthusiasts weren’t out in places like the Isle of Wight and the Dorset Coast, collecting invertebrate fossils that are weathering out, we would be losing these specimens. At the Natural History Museum, we don’t have the time, the resources or the facilities to do that. But the amateur collectors do. And the last thing we should be doing is discouraging children from walking along the beach and picking up fossils. That’s a wonderful, wonderful thing.” Indeed, she remembers doing exactly that as a young girl herself.