Can you really tell if someone is lying? Here's what the experts say

Most of our lies are white lies or fairly harmless fibs. However, in fields such as law enforcement, espionage and insurance, distinguishing truth from falsehood is a vital requirement; sometimes even a matter of life and death. But how to tell the difference?

For much of human existence, identifying lies relied on religious, superstitious – and sometimes barbaric – rituals: trial by combat, trial by ordeal, or trial by torture. In ancient China, suspects were forced to chew a handful of raw rice and, if afterwards, they spat it out dry, they were deemed guilty – probably a ritual based on the idea that fear dries up the saliva in one’s mouth.

In ancient India, suspects were required to stand in a dark tent and pull on the sooty tail of a sacred ass which, they were told, would bray out loud for the guilty. On exiting the tent, those with clean hands were considered criminals since guilt had prevented them from having the confidence to pull the tail.

By the late 19th Century, methods were fortunately becoming more scientific, first analysing changes in people’s blood pressure, and later in their breathing patterns. By the 1930s, American inventor Leonarde Keeler had added galvanic skin response as a third metric, in order to measure perspiration levels. The resulting machine became famous as a ‘soft’ interrogation’ device – and even today, the modern polygraph still uses those three factors to determine untruths.

But the machines are by no means infallible. According to the American Psychological Association, “most psychologists agree that there is little evidence that polygraph tests can accurately detect lies.” The vast majority of jurisdictions around the world reject polygraph results as inadmissible in courts of law.