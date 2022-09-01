Fabulous 230-million-year-old fossil is Africa’s oldest known dinosaur

Thanks in part to a grant from the National Geographic Society, Griffin returned in late July 2017 and retraced Raath’s footsteps with a team of local palaeontologists. He recalls the cool breeze of a Zimbabwean winter’s morning rustling the foliage along dry riverbeds and stingless gnat-size bees known as mopane flies buzzing around their heads as the researchers got to work.

Almost immediately, they hit pay dirt. “This one area, the first day we were in the field, it was just an overwhelming amount of fossils—fossils just falling out of the rock,” Griffin says.

On the first field day, Zimbabwean palaeontologist and study co-author Hazel Turavinga found a leg bone fragment that let the team know they were on the right track. Before lunchtime the next day, Griffin looked down and saw a fossilised femur sticking out of the ground. As he dug out more of the bone from the silky mudstone, he realised that the fossil was a dinosaur—and that the dinosaur’s hip was right next to the leg bone, suggesting much more of the animal lay below.

“At that time I had to sit down and breathe a little bit,” Griffin says.

From humble origins

Careful excavation revealed what is now Mbiresaurus in remarkable condition. Between the first skeleton and partial remains from a second individual, researchers are missing only a few vertebrae, hand bones, an ankle bone, and some parts of the skull. Parts of the skeleton, such as one of the feet, were even articulated as they would have been in life. With the site’s fossil potential now well-established, Griffin and his colleagues returned in 2019 for another three weeks of digging, again funded by the National Geographic Society.