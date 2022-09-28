Spectacular fossil fish reveal a critical period of evolution

The new studies’ fossils are remarkably complete. Remains found in China’s Chongqing municipality include a new inch-long close cousin to sharks, as well as a newfound type of early armoured fish. In addition, fossils found farther south in the province of Guizhou include the spines of an ancient shark cousin and the oldest known teeth of a jawed vertebrate—tiny semicircular arcs of pointy teeth, barely a few millimetres across.

Taken together, the material “shows us for the first time a chunk of our own evolutionary history,” says Per Ahlberg, a palaeontologist at Uppsala University in Sweden who co-authored one of the four studies. “We’ve known it’s existed, we’ve known it’s really important, but we haven’t had any direct evidence for it basically at all—and then suddenly, boom, here it comes.”

Our fishy ancestors

The new specimens help to narrow a nagging gap between genetic evidence and the fossil record. The DNA of living vertebrates strongly suggests that the earliest branches of the vertebrate family tree began to emerge by about 450 million years ago. The earliest of these lineages yielded the once-dominant jawless vertebrates that lived in the ancient oceans. A later branch yielded the vertebrates with jaws, which eventually diversified into the bony fish—a subset of which left the oceans and eventually evolved into amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals, including humans—and the cartilaginous fish that include today’s sharks and rays.

But until these new discoveries, complete skeletons of the earliest jawed vertebrates hadn’t been found in rocks more than 425 million years old. In recent years, palaeontologists have found scales and other bits that suggest the presence of jawed fish during the Silurian period, which lasted from 443.8 million to 419.2 million years ago. But without complete skeletons to refer to, researchers could infer little about these early jawed vertebrates’ lives and anatomies.

“Due to the gaps in fossil records, the jawed fish were always a bunch of wandering ‘spirits’ in the first tens of millions of years after their birth,” lead study author You-an Zhu, a palaeontologist at China’s Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology (IVPP), writes in the Chinese edition of National Geographic.

Ancient fossils by the roadway

Many of the new discoveries came after Chinese palaeontologists searched along a picturesque roadway recently cut into Chongqing’s steep mountains that leads to the village of Chuanhegai. A team organised in 2019 by palaeontologists Min Zhu and Qiang Li examined the exposed rock where 45 hairpin turns were cut through the landscape, hunting for ancient fossils. At one turn where the road cut through the rocks, the team spotted a stone with a small fish fossil on it, part of a boulder that had tumbled from an overhead rock layer. It was the first known fossil of Bianchengichthys, an early armoured fish unveiled in 2021.

The fossil’s discovery proved that the area’s rocks could preserve astounding remains of ancient fish. So in 2020, the palaeontologists began searching in even older layers of rock nearby—and they started to find a remarkably diverse fossil fauna.