Want to live longer? Influence your genes.

Science tells us that by the time you are about 60 years old, 75 percent of your health outcomes are determined by your choices. That’s genetic self-engineering: Each healthy act switches on youth-promoting genes and switches off genes that cause you to age. This process is the result of millions of years of evolution. Good choices (and the proteins that are developed because of them) beget more good proteins, and the activation of bad genes begets more bad and destructive genes being turned on.

You have the ability to change how your body works and reacts—and ultimately how healthy you are and how long you may live. We’ll give you three main reasons your pursuit of optimum health and youth through lifestyle choices is an imperative.

You should build a strong foundation now. You probably know people who’ve survived a horrific disease, accident, or surgery—and it was said that their preexisting physical and mental strength fortified their bodies for battle and made them better equipped to endure stresses. That’s true with the recent COVID-19 pandemic: Over 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths were among people older than 65, and severe cases are more likely for those with preexisting conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, and immune dysfunction.

The same thinking will apply when we’re talking about longevity—that is, healthy choices will help prevent chronic disease and set you up for a long life. The better your physical shape, the higher the chances that new anti-aging procedures will “take” at a high level, with fewer complications. Stronger at the start means stronger throughout the entire race and all the way to the finish.

It’s unclear how many reboots you’ll get. Perhaps in a utopian 25th-century world, there will exist some dressing-room-like catacomb that allows you to walk into a booth, press a few buttons, and erase every cigarette you’ve smoked, every couch you’ve potatoed, every potato you’ve ever fried. But for the foreseeable future, it’s far more likely that your reboot chances will be limited. Your ability to maximise their effectiveness will depend on your commitment to improving your biology through proven means: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, not smoking, and stress management.

No matter what happens, your brain needs you. The human brain remains the final biological frontier. So even if science ultimately allows us to correct our cells, genes, and other mechanisms that make our bodies work, when your brain goes, you will too. To maximize the promise of a longer-lasting youth, it’s imperative that you self-engineer your DNA switches to protect your brain—and the steps are the same as those you can take to protect the rest of your body.

The actions outlined below have been shown to have the most influence over your biological function. You’re not going to behave perfectly all the time. Your longevity depends more on the aggregate of what you do most of the time. How can we collectively get to better decisions?

We are in a peak period for access to information and have the most medically advanced health industry of all time. Yet in the United States, two-thirds are overweight or obese, and millions will die or become ill from choice-related health problems, including heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, diabetes, and dementia (yes, the data show that healthy lifestyles are associated with a 60 percent reduction in the risk of developing dementia).

Finding the right way to motivate ourselves to make better lifestyle choices is not easy, and we Americans have very effectively exported our bad habits to almost every other developed country. However, we do have some data about what has worked. Several factors are common among people who successfully make positive lifestyle changes:

They achieve “normals”—our term for satisfactory health metrics or health and wellness behaviours—on six indicators.* The healthiest bodies are the ones that meet the goals set by the six key indicators listed below. That’s why our barometer for health success is “6 Normals + 2”—normal scores on those six indicators plus two other factors: seeing a primary care physician and ensuring your immunisations are up-to-date.