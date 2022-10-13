Incredible dinosaur ‘mummy’ reveals a surprisingly hoof-like foot

Despite being known to science for more than a century, the duck-billed dinosaur Edmontosaurus continues to surprise. In 2013, palaeontologists announced that some of these herbivorous dinosaurs had fleshy combs on the tops of their heads, much like a rooster’s. Now new research has uncovered another unexpected feature that experts had missed. Edmontosaurus had the reptilian equivalent of a hoof—its middle fingers connected and covered in a large nail.

The discovery comes from an analysis of an Edmontosaurus “mummy,” nicknamed Dakota, published in PLOS ONE. Other exceptional Edmontosaurus fossils have been found, but Dakota is one of the most complete. In addition to the discovery of the hoof, it offers clues about one way dinosaur bones and tissues can be preserved through time.

Dinosaur fossils with preserved tissues such as skin are sometimes called “mummies,” and up until now “the assumption was that dinosaur mummies had to be rapidly buried,” says University of Tennessee, Knoxville palaeontologist Stephanie Drumheller-Horton. Uncovered carcasses would attract scavengers that would pick away at the body, the thinking went, and exposure to the sun, wind, and rain could also contribute to the body’s breakdown. The faster a dinosaur was covered in sediment and shielded from destructive forces, researchers believed, the better the chance that some of its soft tissues would be preserved.

Yet these explanations were never fully satisfying, Drumheller-Horton says, because insects, fungi, and even microorganisms can still break down a carcass that’s buried. Something else must explain how these mummified fossils are formed, and Dakota reveals an unexpected pathway for skin and other features, such as the keratin of nails, to make it into the fossil record.

“Dinosaur skin is unexpectedly common in the fossil record,” Drumheller-Horton says, and the way Dakota became preserved may explain why.