A disused fuel rig recently became a British art installation. What will happen to the rest?

Dotted around the planet, rising out of the sea, are thousands of oil and gas platforms. A large number stand in the UK waters of the North Sea. As the world gradually releases itself from the stranglehold of fossil fuels, all these platforms will become redundant. What will happen to them, though? Can they be recycled or re-used? Or will they just languish in place, slowly rusting away?

At Weston-super-Mare, just south of Bristol, on the Severn Estuary, a former North Sea gas platform was recently given a second life as a giant art installation. Rechristened SeeMonster, the 450-tonne, 35-metre-tall hulk of rusty steel enjoyed eight weeks on the beach of this seaside town, dominating the skyline. Visitors could climb a stairway up to its three levels. There were wind sculptures, a waterfall, a tube slide, a tiny amphitheatre, dozens of plants, and impressive views both inland and out to sea. On 21 November 2022 SeeMonster began its dismantling process, and after its brief moment in the sun, is due to re-enter its decommissioning cycle in January 2023.

SeeMonster’s journey from the North Sea to the Severn Estuary was long and convoluted. Leeds-based creative studio Newsubstance oversaw the entire project. The studio’s engineering director Mike Birch wouldn’t reveal who originally owned the platform, nor exactly where in the North Sea it used to sit. But he explained to National Geographic (UK) how it had first been cut from the steel support structure (known as a jacket) anchoring it to the sea bed, before being transported to a decommissioning yard in the Netherlands, and from there on a vast floating barge along England’s south coast to Weston-super-Mare.

As far as Newsubstance are aware, SeeMonster is the world’s only example of an energy platform converted into an art installation. Once defunct, most platforms end up being scrapped, recycled, or simply left in place.