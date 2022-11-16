Artemis I has (finally) launched, kickstarting NASA’s return to the moon

For the astronauts, seeing the Artemis vehicles come together is a dream come true. “Nothing of this scale has ever launched during my lifetime. I haven’t seen anything like this,” says NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. “It’s starting to sink in that it's real.”

“It’s like you’re a child, and you’ve been waiting for that toy that is really something that you have desired—you have dreamt about it—and your birthday is coming up,” adds European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano.

More hardware is being developed for even more ambitious missions. Beginning with Artemis IV, NASA plans to build a bare-bones space station in lunar orbit called Gateway. Astronauts would use this station as a staging ground for a series of missions to the same south pole area, ultimately building infrastructure there. Proposals include power stations, landing pads, communication systems, and habitats capable of supporting crews for up to 30 days at a time.

A stepping stone to the solar system

Though Artemis I is a test flight, it carries experiments to help prepare for human expeditions. About two hours in, when Orion separates from the SLS upper stage, a flotilla of 10 CubeSats—shoebox-size satellites—will scatter to explore the solar system. Some will go on to the moon, such as Japan’s OMOTENASHI, which will deploy a 680g “nanolander” that will attempt to become the smallest lunar lander in history. Others will explore farther-flung locales. NASA’s Near-Earth Asteroid Scout, for example, will deploy a 910-square-foot reflective sail that will be pushed by sunlight to travel to the asteroid 2020 GE, a worldlet less than 60 feet across.

Three anatomical dummies loaded with sensors will measure the forces of spaceflight and exposure to radiation, and Orion holds caches of plant seeds, moulds, yeast, and algae in a container called Biological Experiment-1. The specimens will help reveal how life responds to the harsh environment of deep space, as well as how diverse life-forms respond to the unusual conditions of microgravity.

“I talk to my daughters, and we talk about the moon, and I tell them that Daddy’s sending an experiment around that,” says University of Colorado Boulder aerospace engineer Luis Zea, one of the biological project’s principal investigators. “Hopefully our science collectively will change things for the better, in enabling safe and sustainable human space exploration.”

While the moon is an important scientific target, holding geological information about the 4.5 billion-year history of the solar system, it’s also a proving ground for NASA’s ultimate goal: a crewed journey to Mars by the late 2030s. The moon and Mars differ in key ways—Mars has an atmosphere, for one—but both are forbidding landscapes where technologies such as pressurised rovers and next-generation spacesuits will be required.

“Just like the moon, there are a lot of science questions about Mars, and preparing to get astronauts there [requires that we] start with the moon … and learn there before moving on,” says NASA chief scientist Kate Calvin.

A global push to other worlds

Whether Artemis will lead to Mars—a journey that will take months, while reaching the moon takes only days—will depend largely on money and political will. Achieving the program’s audacious goal will also rely on an advantage Apollo never had—support from other countries. The International Space Station (ISS) has required decades of collaboration between the U.S., Russia, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Building on that 20-year legacy, the world’s spacefaring community is bigger and more diverse than ever.

While NASA and Lockheed Martin built the Orion spacecraft’s Crew Module to house the astronauts, the spacecraft’s power systems and main engine are part of the European Service Module (ESM), built by the European Space Agency in partnership with the French aerospace firm Airbus.

“Europe through the ESM is, for the first time ever, a key partner with a critical component of a flagship mission of NASA—and this is huge, it cannot be undervalued or understated,” says ESA director general Josef Aschbacher. “For us, a chapter of [the] moon is now opening, and for Europe it’s really opened for the first time.”

NASA has teamed with ESA and the space agencies of Canada and Japan to build the Gateway lunar space station. The U.S. and 20 other countries have also signed the Artemis Accords, a set of non-binding agreements that outline principles for peaceful cooperation in space. And when Artemis II launches, a Canadian astronaut will be on board.

Private companies are also making increasingly ambitious forays into space, both with and without government support. Some are currently launching astronauts to the ISS; others are preparing to send their own robotic landers to the moon.

“We’ve drawn the world into this pursuit,” says Charlie Bolden, a former NASA administrator. “Everybody's focused right now on getting back to the moon and getting on to Mars … As long as we can sustain that enthusiasm to get there, we’re going to be okay.”