7 herbs that may help fight cold and flu

Astragalus

Some natural remedies are best used at the first signs of illness, but astragalus works best as a preventive. Laboratory studies support this: Extracts of astragalus root improve the function of white blood cells, even increasing antibody levels in healthy people. Astragalus may also increase levels of interferons, immune-activating proteins that fight viral infections and tumours. These benefits help prevent upper respiratory infections, especially in those prone to colds and flus. Use astragalus as a tea, capsule, or tincture.

Precaution: Those who are pregnant or nursing should not use astragalus root. Those with autoimmune diseases should consult with a healthcare provider.

Echinacea

This wildflower has a wealth of health benefits, including reducing your chances of catching a cold. One of the most well-studied herbs, echinacea has gained a reputation for its numerous effects on the immune system, including increased antibody responses to elevated interferon levels for fighting viruses and stimulation of white blood cells to fight infection. Several chemical compounds in echinacea vary among the three species of the plant, plant parts, and extraction techniques: Polysaccharides, glycoproteins, and alkylamides all have medicinal effects that boost the immune system and inhibit viruses and bacteria. How exactly echinacea works continues to be investigated. To see benefits, take adequate doses of a quality product at the first sign of illness. Ingest as a tea, tincture, or capsule.

Precaution: Do not take echinacea if you have tuberculosis, leukaemia, diabetes, connective tissue disorders, multiple sclerosis, HIV or AIDS, autoimmune disorders, or a liver disorder. In rare cases, echinacea can cause allergic reactions.