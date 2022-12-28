Can ageing be cured? Scientists are giving it a try

Gorbunova doesn’t study humans, though we’re considered long-lived animals too. We outlive all other primates, and not only because they’re more likely to be eaten by lions. Within a generation, Gorbunova believes, we’ll have treatments that extend the human life span by a decade or two. To push beyond that would require fundamentally changing the human operating system, and that may not be as wild as it sounds. “I think it’s possible,” she says.

In 2006, Shinya Yamanaka, a stem cell researcher in Japan, figured out how to reprogram adult cells and return them to an embryonic-like state. The discovery revolutionised cell biology and the search for ways to treat human diseases, winning Yamanaka a Nobel Prize. Now researchers are determined to use the technique, called cellular reprogramming or epigenetic reprogramming, to reverse ageing and eradicate the illnesses that come with it.

“The implications could be bigger than CRISPR,” says biologist David Sinclair, referring to the transformative gene-editing technology. “I’m going to get destroyed for saying that! It’s certainly the biggest thing since CRISPR in terms of the amount of money and people getting into it.”

A group of high-profile tech entrepreneurs, including Jeff Bezos, shook the tight-knit world of ageing research in early 2022 with the launch of a three-billion-dollar reprogramming venture, Altos Labs. Yamanaka signed on as an adviser, and other superstar scientists were lured from prestigious academic posts. Depending on your point of view, the massive investment in a technology that is itself embryonic either epitomises Silicon Valley hubris or marks a shrewd bet on the future of medicine. “People will not invest serious money unless the science is believable,” says Steve Horvath, who retired recently from the University of California, Los Angeles to join Altos. “So the question is, will you and I benefit?”

Yamanaka used four proteins known as transcription factors, which initiate and regulate gene expression, to erase the identity of mature cells—essentially rewinding them to their original state. The leap to apply it to ageing came from Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a biologist studying organ regeneration. He wanted to use the Yamanaka factors to turn back time only partway, restoring the youthful resilience of cells while maintaining their identity and function.

He and his team at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, experimented with mice for several frustrating years until they hit upon a protocol that rejuvenated the animals instead of killing them. They used partial reprogramming to extend the lives of prematurely aged mice and to accelerate healing in normally aged old mice with muscle injuries. At the time, Izpisua Belmonte said the experiments demonstrated that ageing “may not have to proceed in one single direction.”

Now, as a scientific director at Altos, he no longer talks publicly about turning ageing into a two-way street. The company insists it is not in the business of reversing ageing but of reversing disease. Maybe the backers want to distance themselves from the long, dubious history of anti-ageing snake oil, or they have their sights on what the FDA will approve: treatments for diseases, not for ageing. But I was not the only one to puzzle over their distinction.

“What’s the difference?” Sinclair says, rolling his eyes.

Sinclair, a professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Centre for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, makes no secret of his mission to thwart ageing, including his own. He has founded and invested in more than a dozen companies to commercialise longevity technologies and molecules. At 53, he takes metformin and sprinkles resveratrol on his breakfast. “I try things once, at least, that people are talking about,” he says. “I’m curious. I like to be an experimenter.” He lifts weights to keep his hormone levels up—he posted on Instagram that his testosterone is high. He recently adopted a vegan diet. “It’s not as boring as I thought it would be,” he tells me. He closely monitors his biological age through InsideTracker, a company he advises that analyses 43 biomarkers.