Cancer vaccines are showing promise. Here’s how they work.

Typically, vaccines help protect us against diseases. But cancer vaccines are different; they are potential therapies for treating people who already have cancer. These treatments have been years in the making, and failures have been frequent, but they’re now starting to show some promise.

In the last decade, technological innovations like genome sequencing have allowed scientists to take a closer look at tumour cells and their genetic abnormalities. This is helping them design vaccines aimed at much more specific targets. At the same time, we’ve been learning a lot more about the immune system and how it recognises and destroys a patient’s tumour, says cellular immunologist Stephen Schoenberger at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego.

Cancer vaccine research is still in the nascent stages, says Nina Bhardwaj, a haematology and medical oncology expert at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. But early results from clinical trials testing dozens of vaccine candidates against a variety of cancers look encouraging, she says.

The goal is to roll out vaccines that destroy cancer cells, but some scientists are also testing vaccines that might one day prevent a high-risk individual from developing cancer.

What are cancer vaccines?

The purpose of all vaccines, be it a cancer vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine, is to educate the immune system and provide a preview of the target that needs to be identified and destroyed to keep the body safe. The COVID-19 vaccine teaches the immune system what the SARS-CoV-2 virus looks like so when the pathogen infects, immune cells can quickly locate the virus and kill it. Similarly, a cancer vaccine educates immune cells about what a tumour cell “looks like,” enabling them to seek and destroy these cancer cells.

The ability of a cancer vaccine to teach the immune system is what distinguishes it from other immunotherapies that utilise therapeutic agents such as cytokine proteins and antibodies and include strategies like genetically engineering a patient’s immune cells to fight cancer.

Experts says that cancer vaccines can potentially destroy cancer cells that might have survived other treatments, stop the tumour from growing or spreading, or stop the cancer from coming back.

Some therapeutic cancer vaccines rely on removing immune cells called dendritic cells from a patient’s blood sample and exposing them in the laboratory to the key proteins obtained from the individual’s cancer cells. These educated cells are then returned to the patient with the expectation they will stimulate and train other immune cells, such as T cells, to detect and destroy the cancer.

T cells can do one of the most amazing tricks in biology, says medical oncologist Christopher Klebanoff at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre. They carry a receptor that can recognise and bind to proteins present on tumour cell surfaces—as a lock fits a key. Once bound, the T-cells use mechanical force to punch a hole through the tumour cell and destroy it, he says.

But “vaccines haven’t been very good at generating the quality and quantity of T cells necessary to eliminate large tumours,” Bhardwaj says. It’s ideal to vaccinate when the tumour is small, she says.

To boost the power of the vaccine, researchers often combine it with drugs that enhance this antitumour immune response.

Vaccine-makers now are increasingly relying on mRNA technology—also used to create COVID-19 vaccines—to instruct dendritic cells in a patient’s body to produce the tumour-specific proteins or peptides that will generate an immune response.

A few vaccines are preventative as they teach the body to kill a cancer-causing viruses like hepatitis B and human papillomavirus, thus averting an infection that could otherwise lead to a tumour.

How do scientists create cancer vaccines?

All cancer-treating vaccines rely on proteins, called tumour-associated antigens—a molecule that triggers an immune response when it’s either more plentiful on the surface of cancer cells compared to healthy ones, or exists in an abnormal or mutated form. Once T cells “see” these antigens they recognise the cells as cancerous and kill them.

Cancer biologists identify these tumour antigens with sophisticated sequencing technology that spots specific differences between the DNA or RNA of a healthy cell versus a cancer cell. The trick is to understand which mutations will generate a T cell response and would make a good target for a vaccine, Schoenberger says.

His research group selects antigens based on a patient’s response to the cancer. By studying the T cells in their blood samples, “we’re looking at what the patient’s own immune system has selected among the tumour-expressed mutations to target,” Schoenberger says. He identifies antigens that are unique to an individual’s tumour cells and uses a combination of tumour-specific antigens from different patients to create vaccines. Other researchers look for antigens that are shared between individuals who have a certain cancer, or between different cancer types.

Vaccines designed to target molecules that are overproduced by cancer cells but also present in smaller amounts in healthy cells tend to have limitations and may not initiate an effective immune response. “That’s been a huge hurdle,” says cancer immunologist Lisa Butterflied at the University of California, San Francisco. There’s also the danger of inducing autoimmunity, in which the immune system ends up attacking healthy cells, resulting in bodily disorders that are hard to treat. More efforts are now focused on finding target molecules called neoantigens that are specific to tumours.