Cornwall's surfing capital is about to become the U.K. space capital. Here's what that looks like.

The population of the small Cornish town of Newquay is sometimes 20,000 and sometimes 100,000, depending on the season. For over a century it’s been considered a British Isles beauty spot and as such is well-established – infamous even – as a destination for tourists.

It’s also considered by some as the perfect place for the U.K.’s first space port. The facility in question, Spaceport Cornwall, received its launch license in October 2022 and is effectively open for business. So on top of great beaches, natural beauty and a pleasing climate Newquay seems set to add another string to its bristling bow of assets: the site of the U.K.'s first satellite launch from home turf. It's happening soon, too: its makers hope its first orbital payload will blast off before the end of 2022.

Whilst wandering the windswept walkways of Newquay’s coastal path, or surfing in the famous swells of its seas, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Cornish town has always relied on its tourism to get by, but that’s not the case. A rich heritage of managing and utilising its natural resources are built into it and its surrounding towns: Mining, knitting, and fishing have all played a part in the success of Newquay. It just so happens its next local industry may be a literal step out of this world.

