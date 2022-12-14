Food allergies are on the rise—but new treatments are on the horizon

What makes a food allergy different from other sensitivities is an immune system response. In an allergic reaction, the body mistakenly sees a harmless foreign protein, such as a peanut protein, as dangerous. (Proteins that cause an allergic reaction are called allergens.) The body then produces an antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE) to fight off the invader.

These antibodies bind to certain immune cells—eosinophils, mast cells, basophils—which when activated, release a chemical called histamine. This can produce an allergic reaction in any of the four major organ systems: the gut, skin, lungs, and heart. Symptoms include itching and rashes, constricted muscles in the lungs, and vomiting and diarrhoea.

When more than one of the four systems are involved—for instance when a patient has symptoms in both the gut, like vomiting, and lungs, like difficulty breathing—it’s called anaphylaxis. In this event, the hormone epinephrine, delivered via an EpiPen injection, can be used to relax and open airway muscles for easier breathing.

“The respiratory and cardiac stuff is easily the most scary because that's really where you're talking about potentially life-threatening reactions,” says Dr. Edwin Kim, division chief of University of North Carolina Paediatric Allergy and Immunology and director at the university’s Food Allergy Initiative.

There are no mild or severe food allergies—just mild or severe reactions. Reactions can be somewhat unpredictable: an allergen that caused a mild reaction in the past could cause a more extreme reaction in the future, and vice versa.

Why are food allergies on the rise?

There are two causes for food allergies: genetics and environmental factors. Gupta says genetics alone cannot account for this rapid increase in allergies. What we do know, Kim says, is that kids are more likely to have allergies if both their parents experience immune dysregulation, whether seasonal allergies or eczema.

Meanwhile, two major theories examine the environmental factors leading to food allergies. The hygiene hypothesis posits that a society’s obsession with cleanliness reduces our early exposures to allergens—therefore making our immune systems more likely to overreact to common harmless proteins and trigger an allergic reaction.

In many parts of the world, kids also spend less time near dirt and livestock as in the past—which could explain why some studies have shown that urban areas have more food allergies than rural areas.

“We often talk about those first hundred days or first year of life and how important they are for infants’ bodies to see different things—that goes for playing in the dirt or exposed to different types of foods,” Gupta says. Fearing their infant might have allergies, parents have become overly cautious introducing foods to their babies, she adds.

But the hygiene hypothesis doesn’t completely address why allergies are on the rise. Researchers have found that high exposures to a certain food (like seafood in Asia) is sometimes associated with a higher prevalence of allergies to that food. This is where the dual exposure hypothesis comes in: this theory posits that the chance of developing a food allergy increases if an infant is exposed to traces of an allergen—by breathing it or touching it—before eating it.

Robert A. Wood, chief of the Eudowood Division of Allergy and Immunology in the Johns Hopkins Children's Centre, gives the example of a parent rubbing lotion on their baby’s skin. If the parent has even a very small amount of peanut protein on their hands, the theory holds that it could make the child more likely to develop a peanut allergy later.

These two hypotheses are by far the most studied. Others include how changes in the way we cultivate and package food, as well as whether climate change may play a role.

What treatments are available now, and on the horizon?

Research shows that prevention is key. Food Allergy Research and Education, a nonprofit organization, encourages children to eat peanuts as early as possible; research suggests that similar prevention methods are effective for other food allergies as well, Kim says.

Treatments fall under two categories: immunotherapy, which builds tolerance to the allergen through small doses, and biologics, which stops the IgE antibody that causes allergic reactions.