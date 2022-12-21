Meet the world’s first (and only) cat and mouse armourer

For de Boer, the purpose is not for four-legged creatures to actually wear his elaborate hand-made armaments, but rather to jolt people’s imagination and call forth the hero in underdogs.

“Each person brings their own story to my work,” de Boer explains. “I'm not the author of a story; I'm the maker of artefacts for a yet unrealised story."

“It all started with a mouse”

De Boer’s inspiration began with a visit to the armour collection at Calgary’s Glenbow Museum when he was five years old. “I think that at a very early age children recognise armour as something interesting, and for me it was really haunting,” the 59-year-old artist recalls. “How was this made? Who wore it? Why did they wear it? What were the experiences that that armour had? Those thoughts and ideas have been with me my entire life."

De Boer started tooling around in his father’s metal fabrication shop and made his first human-size suit of armour in high school. But as a jewellery major in art school in the mid-1980s, he had to somehow reconcile the small scale of the items he was creating with his passion for armour. He could craft armour for people at a miniature size, but that felt inauthentic. What sort of relatively tiny armour could he create that still felt like it had a real purpose?

“And then it dawned on me: I could make a suit of armour for a mouse,” he recalls. “That was the transitional moment—as Disney said, “It all started with a mouse.””