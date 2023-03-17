“An interest in science is now forced on us.” Ian McEwan on navigating the territory where fiction meets reality

“I don’t know why my interest in science is so strange to people,” says McEwan. “When my inquisitors ask about it at literary festivals, it is as if I have spent my life thinking about numismatics [the study of coins]. Once, if we wanted to know about the solar system, we asked a priest. But they turned out to be wrong on just about everything to do with the material world. So if you are interested in the world, science is a part of that. And an interest in science is now forced on us because we carry around extensions of our prefrontal cortex in the form of smart phones, so we have moved en masse into a world of technology, whether we like it or not.”

Progress and regression

In 1959, C.P. Snow—a British scientist and novelist—gave his “Two Cultures” lecture, which mourned the “mutual incomprehension” of science and the humanities. “People still go off to do English, French and history on one side, or maths, chemistry and physics on the other, so we have gotten nowhere on the very things that C.P. Snow complained about,” says McEwan. “And we have [British government] cabinets that are packed with people mostly from Oxford who did philosophy, politics and economics, or Classics, [who] then have to negotiate the pandemic—often from a basis of not only ignorance but even hostility to rational thinking.”

It's true that suspicion of science seems on the rise. Research monitoring public opinion across 17 countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., found that respect for scientists remains high, but science scepticism rose from 27% in 2021 to 29% in 2022—though remains lower than in the three years before the pandemic. Scepticism of principally human-caused climate change has also grown to 37% worldwide. A study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggested that these “anti-science attitudes” are partly due to science’s perceived conflict with people’s identities, beliefs, morals and knowledge, and the “toxic ecosystem” of modern politics: “Many individuals would sooner reject the evidence than accept information that suggests they might have been wrong.”

At a global level, McEwan is troubled by the competing waves of scientific progress and seemingly regressive human behaviour. “Even as we are having discussions about the ethics of gene splicing, possible interference in developing human embryos, or splicing DNA in agricultural products, we're also facing matters that are so ancient they almost override it,” says McEwan. “We have sewage pumped into rivers. We have an all-out war in Ukraine, which looks like a curled-up old black and white photo: the ruins of cities look like… 1945. We also get that sense of the cutting-edge new mixed with the medieval old when you're tracking conspiracy theories on the internet: [some seem] as superstitious and immune to critical thinking as they were well before the scientific revolutions.“

Science cannot solve all the world’s problems. Nor can it satisfy humanity’s deepest needs, as McEwan’s own emotionally tangled novels illustrate. Although rational thought is “one of our saving graces,” he insists, it requires “the enrichment” of human emotional forethought. The late physicist Steven Weinberg acknowledged: “Nothing in science can ever tell us what we ought to value.” But in addressing key contemporary issues such as climate change scepticism, pervasive disinformation and potentially corrosive academic divisions, McEwan hopes humanity can at least strive collectively towards a more ‘scientific’ mode of thought. “For vast numbers of the world population, science is simply a matter of technology and convenient devices,” he says. “What really would lie at the root of a real [human] transformation would be for people en masse to be able to think scientifically... and by that I only mean rationally: to look at evidence, and to sift it, and to be sceptical about it.”