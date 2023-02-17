Not all fat is created equal. This ‘good fat’ could keep us youthful.

Reprogramming and regeneration

But what if a person’s white fat could be turned into brown fat, through what is called induced tissue regeneration—using reprogramming to transform one cell type to pluripotent cells? Then what if specific genes could be turned on to make those cells function like brown fat cells? And what if those newly made brown fat cells could then get injected back into the person?

This process requires two distinct and important discoveries. As we noted earlier, induced pluripotent stem cells from adult cells hold great promise. Dr. Shinya Yamanaka in Japan has reverted adult cells to their original embryonic state (at which point they could turn into many different cells such as brown fat, or white fat, or heart or brain or kidney, etc.). Dr. Yamanaka did this reversion by turning on four genes (now called the Yamanaka factors), which he accomplished by activating four embryonic switches.

So, after reverting adult white fat cells into pluripotent cells, the research group then made a few more epigenetic switches to make brown fat cells. They then grew the brown fat cells in culture and made them non-immunogenic by activating another gene that changed the expression of proteins on the cells’ surface. That made it possible to inject the brown fat back into fat sheep without the sheep rejecting it.

The timetable for this game-changing ability to turn white fat to brown fat is predicted to be less than five years away after human studies start. The brown fat will likely make you much thinner, and reduce your risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, osteoarthritis, and dementia.

Improving longevity

Why is this important? Since 1974, one of the major causes of shortened life spans and of both disease itself and the uptick in chronic illnesses like osteoarthritis, type 2 diabetes, and many cancers is that increasing level of white fat. Many of the symptoms of ageing, even fatigue and a lack of energy, are derived from the biological destruction and inflammation that comes from excess white fat. The accumulation of white fat in society has resulted in a life expectancy that is shorter than it would be.

And while medical treatments have mitigated much of the disease and life expectancy change caused by white fat, humans continue to accumulate excess white fat. Much of that increase comes from eating foods that have saturated fats and foods that produce an increase in blood sugar levels too quickly.

If scientists find a way to replace white fat with brown fat it will likely lead to greatly reduced risks of all inflammatory diseases like osteoarthritis, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and brain dysfunction and provide increased energy levels. That is, you become operationally younger. Bring it on!