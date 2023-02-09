What happens during menopause? Science is finally piecing it together.

Every woman who lives to midlife eventually goes through the hormonal transition that is menopause. Yet this significant biological event has long been shrouded in secrecy, spoken of in hushed terms or referenced with euphemisms like “the change.” Only in recent years has menopause been discussed more openly among women and the media, says Nanette Santoro, chair of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and a longtime menopause researcher.

Much of what is known about menopause comes from the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), an epidemiological investigation that has followed some 3,000 women in the United States since 1994. It’s a good start, but more, much larger cohort studies are needed to answer the many questions that remain, Santoro says. (By contrast, the famed Framingham Heart Study has tracked more than 14,000 individuals.) It was SWAN, for example, that found women with frequent, persistent hot flushes are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. And it was SWAN that confirmed women’s longstanding observations that the body’s lean mass declines and its fat increases during the transition, even if overall weight does not change.

Other research has led to a better understanding of the biology behind menopause’s marquee symptom: the hot flash. Researchers from the University of Arizona, the University of North Carolina and elsewhere have discovered that declining oestrogen in the brain’s hypothalamus causes certain neurones to enlarge, which agitates sections of this brain region involved with temperature regulation. This important discovery is expected to lead to new, non-hormonal, targeted therapies. (Read more in Is It Possible to Cure Hot Flushes? We May Be Getting Closer.)

So what exactly triggers menopause?

It all begins with perimenopause.

A baby girl is born with every egg cell inside her ovaries that she will need during her lifetime. Surrounding these eggs are granulosa cells that produce hormones, most notably oestrogen. In midlife, as egg cells become less numerous and less viable, oestrogen production declines.

This, combined with less frequent egg releases, leads to irregular menstrual cycles. When several cycles are a week or more late over several months, the woman is said to enter perimenopause.

This stage typically begins in the mid-forties, although a decade earlier or later is normal, and it lasts from between two and eight years. (Late-stage perimenopause occurs when some cycles are delayed at least 60 days.) It is the shifting hormone levels, rather than an absolute drop, that cause the symptoms associated with menopause, Santoro says.

Fertility declines during this stage, although ovulation—and pregnancy—are still possible, according to the North American Menopause Society, which is why the group recommends continued contraception use.

What is menopause?

While many women label the entire process as menopause, that term technically denotes the moment when oestrogen levels have dropped so low that ovulation and menstruation permanently cease.

Some doctors measure levels of a hormone, follicle stimulating hormone (FSH)—which ramps up as ovulation lessens—to determine if a woman is in menopause. But since levels fluctuate this is not an accurate marker, says Jackie Thielen, director of the Women’s Health Specialty Clinic at the Mayo Clinic.

In the U.S., the average age for women reaching menopause is 52, although anywhere from the forties to sixties is considered normal. After this point, and for the remainder of their lives, women are in the postmenopause stage.

Can menopause occur early?

A small number of women naturally go through menopause before age 40, which is considered “premature.”

Others who undergo medical treatments that remove or severely damage both ovaries, such as cancer surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, immediately become menopausal. Because of their abrupt hormone shifts, symptoms from induced menopause are generally more severe, according to NAMS.

What are common menopause symptoms?

Hot flushes: Up to 80 percent of women experience these vasomotor symptoms (VMS), when a sudden, intense sensation of heat rises in the upper body while widening blood vessels bring a flush to the skin.

Flushes, or flashes, generally last from one to five minutes and can occur multiple times a day, according to NAMS. Those happening during the night that are accompanied by profuse perspiration are called night sweats. Flashes may end once a woman reaches menopause, but they can also continue for a decade or longer.

Some women are barely bothered by hot flushes, while others find them stop-in-your-tracks debilitating. “These symptoms are not trivial. They're impacting many women's lives, relationships, and ability to function at work,” says Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health and medical director of NAMS.

Sleep problems: Shifting levels of the reproductive hormone progesterone can impede the ability to fall and stay asleep, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Women’s Health. Night sweats also make sleeping a challenge.