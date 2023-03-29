How your senses change as you age—and how to keep them sharp

As we age, our senses become less acute through changes in the organs themselves, as well as changes in the brain. An ageing brain becomes less able to perceive sensations, process information, create and store memories, and learn as some neurones die through normal ageing or through disease or injury.

But maintaining a healthy brain through mental and physical exercise, as well as medical treatment, can actually improve life in our late years. Education, sensory challenges, cognitive puzzles, and exercises to improve blood flow, balance, and muscle mass all support the most important organ in the body.

Here’s how our senses change as we age.

Vision and hearing

Eyes and ears suffer the most dramatic tests of time. Nearly everyone over 55 needs corrective lenses at least part of the time. Some studies have found that impaired vision in the elderly is linked to mental decline. The reason why isn’t clear, but logic suggests the deterioration of eyesight for reading and hand-eye coordination would limit the ability to do brain-strengthening exercises.

Hearing also declines, with the ability to hear high-pitched sounds the first function to disappear. Once considered a disease of old age, younger patients are experiencing hearing loss in the high registers, thanks to our noisy world.